England remain unbeaten at the Arnold Clark Cup but also without a win, having followed up their 1-1 draw with Canada on Thursday with a stalemate against Spain at Carrow Road.

The Lionesses had a good chance to score early on, Jill Scott holding off a couple of would-be tacklers in midfield before scooping a shot wide of the upright. Other than that it was a cagey first half, with Spain dominating possession but few quality chances for either side.

The game came to life after the restart, a misplaced pass allowing Lauren Hemp to tee up a shot which came back off the frame of the goal with Spain goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez well beaten.

Having seen her opportunities limited to a harmless glancing header before the break, Ellen White went through on goal soon afterwards only for Mapi Leon to get back and intervene before she could pull the trigger.

Not long after that, Jordan Nobbs beat the offside trap to go one-on-one but could only drag a shot wide from a narrowing angle. Spain were jolted into life, Lucia Garcia pouncing on a defensive mix-up only to flash a shot wide before Ona Batlle curled one round the far post from the edge of the area.

Barcelona star Alexia Putellas started to grow into the game, pulling the strings in midfield and creating a series of openings for her team-mates. England continued to threaten, however, with Hemp sending White away with an excellent through-ball only for the Manchester City forward to get the ball caught under her feet.

The two sides traded chances across the final quarter of an hour, Jennifer Hermoso testing Hannah Hampton after a clever pivot just outside the box before Lucy Bronze turned her marker out wide and caused chaos with a menacing lofted cross.

Ultimately, though, despite a couple more danger moments from Athenea del Castillo, neither side could find a winner, leaving both with two draws from their first two Arnold Clark Cup fixtures.

