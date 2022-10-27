England will take on Brazil in their first-ever Women’s Finalissima, which will be held at Wembley next year on April 6.

The Finalissima pits the respective winners of the European and South American championships, in what is a joint venture between UEFA and Conmebol.

Ad

Football Lionesses held to rare goalless draw by Czech Republic, Spain beat the US 11/10/2022 AT 21:41

The Lionesses’ victory over Germany in the final came one day after Brazil secured their fifth consecutive Copa America Feminina triumph with a 1-0 win over Colombia.

Both countries’ respective continental titles leave England ranked fourth in the FIFA women’s world rankings, while Brazil sit five places lower down in ninth.

The two nations most recently met in a women’s international back in October 2019, as Brazil recorded a 2-1 win at the Riverside.

Following the announcement of the match, Wiegman said: “The great games keep on coming for us.

“This time, we have the opportunity to welcome Brazil to Wembley and it will be another big moment after the Euros and USA match. Like us, they will be thinking about the World Cup next summer.

“This is a chance to again test ourselves against another top 10 team in the world, an opportunity to win another trophy and give our fans something special to watch, hopefully in a packed out Wembley.”

The eye-catching clash against Brazil comes less than four months before England begin their 2023 World Cup campaign on July 22.

Wiegman’s side discovered their fate in last Saturday’s draw , and begin with a tussle against either Senegal, Haiti or Chile in Brisbane, before facing Denmark on July 28 in Melbourne and then China in Adelaide on August 1.

Despite their repeated continental success, unlike Brazil’s men, the women have yet to claim football’s biggest prize.

They are in Group F and begin with a match against either Chinese Taipei, Panama, Papua New Guinea or Paraguay in Adelaide on July 24, before playing France in Brisbane on July 29 and Jamaica in Melbourne on August 2.

England’s more immediate focus is on two further international friendlies against Japan and Norway on November 11 and 15 respectively.

Both matches take place in Murcia, Spain, with the kick-off times for both games yet to be confirmed.

Friendlies ‘We are in a very good place’ – Wiegman reminds England of World Cup target 08/10/2022 AT 08:13