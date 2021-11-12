England manager Gareth Southgate is likely to stay on until at least the end of Euro 2024, after reportedly agreeing a two-year contract extension.

According to the Telegraph , the former international defender will sign a new deal which is worth £5m a year, including bonuses, with assistant Steve Holland also likely to be offered new terms.

Ad

Southgate's existing contract was due to expire following the conclusion of next year's World Cup. His side could secure a place in Qatar with victory over Albania tonight, depending on other results, but it is most likely to be sealed after Monday's game with San Marino.

Premier League Kane defends his agent brother over summer transfer debacle 2 HOURS AGO

He would become one of the best paid England managers ever, nearing the £6m a year that Fabio Capello received.

Southgate took charge, albeit reluctantly at first, following Roy Hodgson's departure after a dismal Euro 2016. Since then, he has brought through young talent like Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Mason Mount and guided his team to the final of Euro 2020 and the last four at the 2018 World Cup.

Those successes have seen him linked with a number of high profile jobs in the Premier League, including the previously vacant role at Tottenham.

World Cup Qualification UEFA Smith-Rowe could make England debut in World Cup qualifiers - Southgate A DAY AGO