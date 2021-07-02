England's recent football heroics have got taekwondo star Bianca Walkden in the mood for success, with the Liverpool native bidding to help Team GB 'bring everything home' from Tokyo this summer.

An avid football fan, the 29-year-old was glued to the TV screen as Gareth Southgate's Three Lions edged closer to Euro's glory with last-16 victory over Germany, setting up a mouth-watering quarter-final tie with Ukraine on Saturday night.

Such scenes have struck a chord with Rio bronze medallist Walkden, who previously used her beloved Liverpool's Champions League victory as fuel for success on the world stage back in 2019.

Top spot on the Olympic stage is the only accolade missing from the three-time global and European champion's glittering list of achievements, and she is hopeful Harry Kane and co. can kick start a summer for the whole country to remember.

"We leave for the Games a day after the Euros final, so hopefully we'll be going out trying to emulate England's performances on the pitch," said Walkden, who is working with Purplebricks to encourage the nation to get behind Team GB on their journey to Tokyo.

"I've watched nearly every game of the tournament! Having such a big sports competition back after lockdown and everything has been exciting, and it has made the Olympics feel more real for sure.

"The whole country is getting behind the football team, which is great to see, and hearing the national anthem is inspiring for all of us athletes. I want to hear that national anthem in Japan because I have won the gold medal!

"I feel ready to go out there and perform now. I know the +67kg field is full of strong opponents and it's not going to be easy, but I've had a solid training camp and you have to be confident in your own ability."

Walkden's competitive spirit seemingly is not limited to the mat, with the football igniting rivalries between herself and her closest family and friends, including housemate and double Olympic champion Jade Jones.

"Being Welsh Jade was devastated when they went out against Denmark," she said. "We love a bit of competition, and it was definitely good to get one over on her.

"My family are Italian on my mum's side, so my WhatsApp's been popping off whenever they've been in action. I do have a soft spot for Italy and hopefully they get to the final but are then beaten by England!"

Besides the football Walkden's urge for Olympic action has been aided by the unveiling of a mural depicting local support for Team GB on Brick Street in Liverpool, part of Purplebricks' commitment to getting behind the nation's athletes in the Japanese capital.

Students from Blueberry Park Primary School contributed their ideas to one of ten artistic impressions across the UK, that are being unveiled in a relay in the run up to the Games.

Walkden added: "We know we're going to be without our home supporters in Tokyo, so initiatives like this do really make you realise that your country - and in this case my hometown - is fully behind you.

"My face is on the mural which makes me really proud. I am a born-and-bred Scouser and I am proud of that. Hopefully, I can go and get that gold medal for the city."

