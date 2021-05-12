Ajax have melted down the Eredivisie trophy to hand out 42,000 “small champion stars” to season-ticket holders who were unable to attend home matches during their title-winning campaign due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Dutch champions shared a video of the trophy being torched on Wednesday morning, with the club creating the stars in order to “physically share the championship and the 35th trophy with fans”.

Ajax sealed the title earlier this month when beating Emmen 4-0, while they have also won the Dutch Cup.

"This season, we have largely had to play without our fans," general director Edwin van der Sar said. "Well, without them sitting in the stands, at least. Despite this, we have felt their support every week. On the way to the stadium, on social media and in our personal contacts.

"Previously, when we said 'this title is for you', we were expressing how we were doing it for the fans however sharing the trophy is the ultimate proof that we really are.' After a turbulent year, we are ensuring our fans feel part of our championship."

Ajax captain Dusan Tadic added: "Playing in an empty stadium doesn’t compare with an atmospheric Johan Cruijff ArenA.

“We have really missed our supporters over the past season here in Amsterdam and during all our matches. We therefore want to dedicate this title to our fans and can’t wait to play in front of them again."

Each star weighs 3.45g and will contain 0.06g from the trophy. The Royal Dutch Football Association have provided the club with a replica trophy to put in their cabinet.

