Former Brighton midfielder Davy Propper has announced his retirement from football after cutting his contract at PSV Eindhoven short.

Propper had one-and-a-half years left on his contract with PSV but it has now been terminated by mutual agreement.

The midfielder made 121 appearances for Brighton before signing for PSV in the summer.

But after falling out of love with football in England and trying to rediscover it in the Netherlands, he admitted that has been unable to ignite the spark again and is relieved to put the sport behind him.

“I made the final decision to call time on my playing career before Christmas and it feels like a relief," said Propper. "That’s why I know I’ve made the right choice.

When I was abroad, I gradually lost the love for the game. It was difficult for me to observe the discipline needed to perform at my best and have my life ruled by a hectic football schedule. And the coronavirus crisis and the lack of visits from relatives and friends haven’t done me any good, either."

The 30-year-old Dutchman thanked PSV for giving him the chance to play again in the Netherlands.

"I’m grateful the club has made me feel welcome," he added. "I had hoped to rediscover the joy in playing football but it was not to be, as I don’t feel comfortable in the world of football. I don’t want to be part of it any longer.

“I will take time to discover what my interests are and what I will take up. Of course I had my fair share of beautiful moments which I will cherish. We will see whether I will miss football but I’m ready to focus on new things. I want to thank my family, relatives and friends for all the support they’ve given me. Now the time has come to invest in them.”

