RB Leipzig have reportedly held talks with Erik ten Hag’s representatives despite the Ajax boss seemingly nearing a move to Manchester United this summer.

Ten Hag is set to become United’s next permanent manager at the end of the season, with widespread reports in England claiming it is virtually a done deal.

Ad

However, there are claims the move has hit a stumbling block over his potential influence, with Ten Hag fearing that a lack of input on recruitment could affect his attempts to imprint his style on the squad.

Premier League West Ham stumble at Brentford, Norwich edge crucial relegation encounter - PL round-up 2 HOURS AGO

As a result, AD in the Netherlands reports Leipzig are exploring the possibility of poaching Ten Hag.

Leipzig, who sit fourth in the Bundesliga table, dismissed Jesse Marsch earlier this season and have enjoyed an upturn in form since appointing Domenico Tedesco.

Tedesco’s contract runs until summer 2023, but Leipzig could look to pounce if Ten Hag expresses an interest in moving to Germany.

Erik ten Hag of Ajax during the Dutch Eredivisie match between FC Groningen and Ajax at Euroborg on April 2 Image credit: Getty Images

Ten Hag coached Bayern Munich II for two years from 2013 to 2015 before taking over at Dutch side Utrecht.

The former defender, who moved to Ajax in 2017, brushed off questions about his future on the weekend.

“We play the cup final against PSV next week. If you don't mind, I'll focus on that,” he said.

Football Ancelotti - Unity between fans and players important after Bale whistles 3 HOURS AGO