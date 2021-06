Football

Euro 2020 football - 'He's like a slippery eel' - Gareth Southgate praises Bukayo Saka

England manager Gareth Southgate praised the performances of teenagers Bukayo Saka - who scored his first international goal - and Jude Bellingham after Wednesday's 1-0 win over Austria in a Euro 2020 warm-up match.

00:00:38, 40 minutes ago