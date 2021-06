Football

Euro 2020 - 'Germany were predictable' - Portugal boss Fernando Santos after losing 4-2

Germany got half of its goals from Portugal in a 4-2 victory at the European Championship. Cristiano Ronaldo gave Portugal the lead in Munich but Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro both scored own-goals to put the Germans ahead 2-1 at halftime. Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens then scored early in the second half for Germany. Diogo Jota got one back for Portugal in the 67th.

