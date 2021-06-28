An own goal from Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon produced one of the most bizarre moments of Euro 2020.

During the first half of his side’s last-16 clash against Croatia in Copenhagen, Simon was left red-faced after taking his eye off the ball from a simple backpass from Pedri in midfield.

Perhaps eyeing up his next move, the Athletic Bilbao stopper failed to trap the ball, allowing it to deflect off his ankle and roll into the empty net.

Euro 2020 Opinion: Isak could be real prize in summer of big name strikers on the move 3 HOURS AGO

“Would you believe it? An absolute nightmare for Spain” said ITV commentator Joe Speight.

“That’s one of the most bizarre own goals we’ve seen in this tournament,” added co-commentator Emma Hayes.

Spain equalised before half-time through Pablo Sarabia.

The winner of the tie faces either France or Switzerland, who meet later on Monday evening.

Euro 2020 Inside Europe – Germany’s midfield war and which England player is most feared? 3 HOURS AGO