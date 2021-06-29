England have switched to a back three for the Euro 2020 last 16 clash with Germany with Bukayo Saka starting.

Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier returns to the line-up, with Jack Grealish dropping to the bench, with The Three Lions expected to line up 3-4-3 to match the Germans' system.

Euro 2020 Opinion: Martinez the perfect fit for Belgium and international football 2 HOURS AGO

The back three will consist of Kyle Walker, John Stones, and Harry Maguire, the defence that took England to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018. It is a formation that manager Gareth Southgate trialled last year.

Kieran Trippier of England acknowledges the fans following victory in the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group D match between England and Croatia at Wembley Stadium on June 13, 2021 in London, England Image credit: Getty Images

Grealish is joined on the bench by Mason Mount, a day after the Chelsea midfielder was released from a 10-day Covid-19 quarantine.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is absent from the matchday squad along with Ben Chilwell and Ben White.

England are looking to win only their second knockout game at a European Championships. The winner will face either Ukraine or Sweden in the last eight.

Southgate has big headache - he didn't expect Saka and Grealish to be so good!

England's team to play Germany: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Phillips, Rice, Shaw, Saka, Kane, Sterling. Subs: Ramsdale, Johnstone, Mings, Coady, James, Bellingham, Mount, Henderson, Grealish, Foden, Rashford, Sancho.

Euro 2020 Dutch FA part ways with Frank de Boer 2 HOURS AGO