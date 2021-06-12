Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has left the pitch conscious and in a stable condition after collapsing during the match against Finland on Saturday. He has now been transferred to a local hospital in Copenhagen.

It was just before half-time when Eriksen collapsed with no-one around him.

Immediately the players and match officials knew something was wrong and called for medical assistance.

The Danish players formed a wall around Eriksen as the medical professionals worked to resuscitate him.

Eventually a Reuters journalist reported that Eriksen had raised his hand to the crowd as he was taken off, and a picture from Getty showed Eriksen conscious as he was wheeled off.

UEFA later confirmed that he was stable and had been taken to a local hospital.

The Danish Football Association tweeted: "Christian Eriksen is awake and is waiting for further examinations at Rigshospitalet. The match is temporarily postponed."

The governing body added that there will be a crisis meeting between the two teams and match officials to decide the next steps.

An announcement will be made at 18:45 GMT.

Denmark's players react as paramedics attend to Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen after he collapsed on the pitch during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group B football match between Denmark and Finland at the Parken Stadium Image credit: Getty Images

