Sweden’s Dejan Kulusevski has tested positive for Covid-19 and is set to miss his country’s Euro 2020 opener against Spain.

The Juventus midfielder told medical staff that he felt cold symptoms before his positive test.

He is now in isolation in Stockholm while the rest of the team have travelled to Gothenburg and have all been tested to try and avoid an outbreak.

"This morning Dejan reported that he had flu symptoms," explained team doctor Anders Valentin. "He was quickly tested and the test came out positive. Since then, he has been in isolation, having not travelled with the team."

Sweden head coach Janne Andersson added: "It is very sad. Sad for him and for all of us, and it causes some concern, but we are following all protocols.

"We will not call in any reserves and hope that he can rejoin the squad after the match against Spain."

Sweden start their Euro campaign on Monday against Spain in Sevilla, with the group also including Poland and Slovakia.

Busquets returned a positive test on Sunday morning and Spain subsequently had to pull out of their final warm-up game against Lithuania that was scheduled for Tuesday.

