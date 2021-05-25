Aaron Ramsdale

Nick Pope is to undergo minor knee surgery next week which is a blow to the 29-year-old who was a shoo-in to be involved this summer. But one man's misfortune is another man's opportunity and that has landed at the feet and gloves of Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

The 23-year-old was one of the better performers in England dismal group stage exit at the European U21 championships knockout stages in March, but he is unlikely to get in the squad ahead of Jordan Pickford, Sam Johnstone and Dean Henderson who have all been in the England setup for longer than him.

Euro 2020 Opinion: No more excuses - Euro 2020 will be true test of Southgate as England boss AN HOUR AGO

Reece James

Southgate has selected four right-backs in his squad, so surely one of them will not be involved.

Should England play a back four then domestic title winners Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier will likely be favourites to start at the Euros at right-back, leaving it up to Alexander-Arnold and James to fight it out for a spot.

Alexander-Arnold was dropped from Gareth Southgate's last squad back in March, but he could be favoured again after a resurgence in form for Liverpool and his greater threat in attacking areas may lend to him getting the nod over James in the end.

Conor Coady

The general consensus is Harry Maguire and John Stones will be the starting England centre back duo at the Euros and the rest are backups. So who of the rest - Coady, Ben White, Ben Godfrey, Tyrone Mings - do you keep?

It's a bloated area in England's squad where there are few standout options. Kyle Walker has also regularly featured as a right centre-back when England have switched to a three.

If Southgate is picking on club form, which he said in squad announcement press conference was the basis for Eric Dier's exclusion, then Coady misses out with Wolves finishing the Premier League season in 13th.

Ben Godfrey

Godfrey comes into the England squad having been a regular starter for Everton this season who finished in 10th. But the 23-year-old has never been capped by his country, so it would be a surprise if he got in ahead of Maguire, Stones or Mings.

It will likely be a battle between him, Coady and White for two or possibly three spots and he will have to really impress in training if he is to stand a chance of getting in the 26.

Ben White's proven versatility in defence and midfield could be what keeps the Brighton defender in the squad.

James Ward-Prowse

Ward-Prowse was called into the England squad in March and scored his first international goal in a 5-0 win over San Marino.

But with the Three Lions stacked in central midfield with a wealth of creative options including Mason Mount, Jack Grealish and Jude Bellingham, it is hard to see the Southampton midfielder getting near the starting XI unless injury or illness strikes down members of the squad.

Bukayo Saka

Saka has had a great breakthrough season for Arsenal but the 19-year-old is up against seasoned pros on the flanks both at wingback and forward areas, meaning it is unlikely he would be more than an impact substitute if he was to get into the squad.

Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rahsford and Jadon Sancho would all get ahead of the Arsenal player in the forward areas, while defensively there are arguably better options Southgate can go with in the wingback positions.

A place at the 2022 World Cup after another good season for Arsenal looks a more likely outcome for the promising youngster.

Ollie Watkins

With England likely to play with one striker, Harry Kane will lead the line with Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the backup, while Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood could fill that role if England are down a goal or want a pacier outlet to enter the game.

Watkins has had a productive season at Aston Villa, but he has only been capped once for England against San Marino which suggests he is not a striker at the forefront of Southgate's mind.

Euro 2020 Alexander-Arnold, Godfrey, White in England 33-man squad 4 HOURS AGO