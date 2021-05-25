09:30 - Pope ruled out!

Cunningham also reports that Pope has been ruled out of contention through injury. The Burnley goalkeeper had been a doubt to make the squad and it now appears he won't be included in the 33-man roster announced later.

This could benefit Sam Johnstone, the West Brom goalkeeper in line to replace Pope in the England squad. Johnstone was included in Southgate's last squad back in March.

Euro 2020 Southgate to name provisional Euro 2020 squad on Tuesday, Trent 'set to be included' 11 HOURS AGO

Nick Pope Image credit: Getty Images

09:20 - Bellingham expected to be in

Sam Cunningham of the i reports Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham will be included in the provisional squad named by Southgate later this afternoon.

That maybe isn't too much of a surprise given the form Bellingham has been in recently and the good impression he made back in March for England, but competition is so stiff that the 17-year-old can't afford to take anything for granted.

09:00 - White to be included!

The Athletic reports Brighton defender Ben White will be named in the provisional England squad for Euro 2020 later today. The 23-year-old enjoyed a strong season for the Seagulls in the Premier League and will be among Southgate's defensive options.

It's also claimed that the squad Southgate announces today will consist of 33 players! That is substantially more than the 26 players permitted by UEFA to take to the tournament itself.

08:55 - Injury concerns

It's not just Maguire who is an injury concern for England. Nick Pope, Kalvin Phillips and Jordan Henderson will all be assessed ahead of the Euros. Will they be named in today's squad?

I guess a lot of it will come down to how big this provisional squad is. How many players are we talking? That hasn't been confirmed by Southgate or anyone at The FA. But we'll find out today at 1pm!

08:40 - What about Maguire?

Southgate has been left sweating on the fitness of Maguire with the Manchester United captain a real doubt for Wednesday's Europa League final against Villarreal.

Maguire has been named in United's matchday squad for the match, but was wearing a protective boot and using crutches until only a few days ago. Will he be in the squad today, or does Southgate know something we don't?

Harry Maguire Image credit: Getty Images

08:25 - Hope for TAA?

Of course, one of the big storylines we will be following today concerns Trent Alexander-Arnold's inclusion in the squad. He was left out of Southgate's last England squad in March.

The Telegraph reports the 22-year-old will be named in the provisional squad announced today. However, Southgate still seems to favour other options at right back.

08:15 - Who will be in the squad?

So as already mentioned, it was confirmed last night that Southgate will name an extended squad today before whittling it down to 26 players on June 1.

It hasn't been confirmed just how many players will be in that provisional squad today, but it would appear Southgate is giving himself as long as possible to make some difficult decisions on Harry Maguire and those Chelsea and Manchester City players involved in the Champions League final.

Good morning!

England manager Gareth Southgate will name a 30-strong provisional squad including Trent Alexander-Arnold for Euro 2020 as he looks to account for a number of injury worries, according to reports. Follow all the live updates with Graham Ruthven.

The FA did not confirm the size of the squad Southgate is likely to name, but it was widely reported that the squad will be of 30 players.

The belief is that the England manager’s decision is an attempt to allow Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson to prove their fitness. Southgate will then reduce the squad to 26 on June 1.

The England squad is expected to be announced at 1pm UK time with Southgate to hold a press conference at 2pm.

Southgate praises Stones 'composure' after error against Poland

Premier League 'We don't want it to happen' - Liverpool players release damning statement on Super League 20/04/2021 AT 20:13