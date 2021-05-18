In years past picking an England squad for a major international tournament was a relatively straight forward process. The first 15 players or so would pick themselves, then the headaches would be trying to scrape together a full squad.

Things are completely different now. The investment in youth football has paid off with England blessed with incredible depth in number of positions across the pitch.

That makes picking the squad for Euro 2020 is actually incredibly difficult. Do you pick players on form or pedigree? Do you select new faces or ones who have been there before?

Euro 2020 Alexander-Arnold? Alli? Saka? Lingard?: Parker's verdict on Southgate's big decisions 3 HOURS AGO

In order to try and help Southgate out (you’re welcome Gareth) we’ve asked our writers to put together their squads. We put no limits on how many players in each position as we trusted our writers to use their common sense. Disagree with any of the selections? Let us know on Twitter @Eurosport_UK.

Pete Sharland

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Luke Shaw, Fikayo Tomori, Ben Chilwell, Ben White, Reece James, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Jude Bellingham, Jack Grealish, Jordan Henderson, James Ward-Prowse

Forward: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Patrick Bamford

Okay so a lot of this squad picks itself, and a lot of it doesn't so let's work back to front ignoring goalkeepers as I think they're a lock.

Tomori has been great for Milan bar a few blips and I have no concerns about him fitting into the squad, he's very much a back-up with Walker likely to start if the formation moves to a three. White is perhaps a bit left-field but only four teams have a better defensive record than Brighton this season, he has been immense and would be brilliant in a back three. Kieran Trippier is the odd right-back out which is a shame but James and Alexander-Arnold have done just enough to get picked alongside Walker.

Patrick Bamford celebrates Image credit: Getty Images

In midfield I am working on the assumption that Henderson is fit. If he's not then Kalvin Phillips comes straight in to replace him. The selection of Ward-Prowse may seem odd but this is a player who will be the fourth or maybe even fifth choice in the centre of midfield in a tournament. So if you're picking a player in that role why not make him a set-piece specialist? It's a useful wildcard to have in your pocket and it will only help your team when it comes to practicing defending against set-pieces, a crucial aspect of tournament football.

In the final third there are two obvious talking points. Greenwood over Buakyo Saka and Jesse Lingard and then Bamford over Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins. As far as Greenwood is concerned he was simply the player I trusted most to throw on late if England need a goal. Bamford is more of a luxury pick. England have a load of wide options and three great central striking options. So I asked myself which striker I would want in the squad if we reached worst case scenario and Harry Kane was ruled out during the tournament. Bamford is the player I think will lead the line best as the second option behind Calvert-Lewin.

Marcus Foley

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Luke Shaw, Fikayo Tomori, Ben Chilwell, Lewis Dunk, Reece James, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Jude Bellingham, Jack Grealish, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips

Forward: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Patrick Bamford

Grealish 100 per cent has to go. In fact, Grealish has to start. Every game. Gareth Southgate’s England were – and to a large degree still are – built on very solid foundations. At their core, they are functional. Very functional. Grealish therefore is key to their success. He has an ability to change the rhythm and pace of the game, play fast or slow, has an eye for a pass and has added goals to his game.

Jack Grealish Image credit: Getty Images

For similar reasons – mainly an ability to get the ball forward accurately at pace - Kalvin Phillips should also be in the squad. And probably the team.

Ibrahim Mustapha

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Luke Shaw, Kyle Walker, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Bukayo Saka, Tyrone Mings

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, James Ward-Prowse, Jude Bellingham, Jesse Lingard, Jack Grealish

Forward: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho

Full disclosure. I’ve not watched Trippier closely enough for Atleti this season so if this is MY squad, I cannot pick him based on memories of his time at Spurs where he was inconsistent at best. For that reason, I’m going for an undeniably in-form Trent Alexander Arnold in defence. In fact, I’d have taken him regardless simply due to the fact he has used the disappointment of being left out of the last squad to rediscover something close to his best form for Liverpool - in an attacking sense at least. People may still question him defensively but If England are going to be bold and play on the front foot at the tournament (which hopefully they will!), then he makes my starting XI, no question.

Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring the 3rd Arsenal goal during the UEFA Europa League Quarter Final Second Leg match between Slavia Praha and Arsenal FC at Sinobo Stadium on April 15, 2021 in Prague, Czech Republic Image credit: Getty Images

Being able to pick 26 players reduces a lot of selection headaches with the only question mark for me coming in midfield. While the experience of Jordan Henderson would be invaluable, he hasn’t played since February and surely wouldn’t have justified his selection even if he was to regain his fitness between now and the start of the tournament. Jesse Lingard’s unexpected resurgence in the second half of the season earns him a place for me.

If I’m being brutally honest, I have the same concerns about Grealish further up the pitch given the amount of football he has missed in recent months. I would actually be tempted to take Mason Greenwood as a sort of ‘wildcard’ option in his place. But the fact the Villa star is back in action and is too good to leave out if fit means he makes the cut.

Dan Quarrell

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson

Defenders: Harry Maguire, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Tyrone Mings, Kieran Trippier, Ben Chilwell, Luke Shaw, Bukayo Saka, Conor Coady

Midfielders: Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Jude Bellingham, Jesse Lingard, James Ward-Prowse, Kalvin Phillips

Forwards: Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

England really are blessed with an abundance of midfield and attacking options – and young rising stars, at that. Dele Alli has simply not done enough to force his way back into this group with more than enough guile and creativity in the ranks without him. Bukayo Saka’s versatility gives him the nod in a defensive group which is nowhere near as strong as Gareth Southgate would like it to be.

Has this Euros come too early for Jude Bellingham? No, is the answer. He is more than ready for this big stage. This is not a Sven-taking-Walcott-along-for-fun situation with a key experienced player omitted, this makes complete sense and is thoroughly deserved. Jordan Henderson is still "a long way" from first-team training at Liverpool, according to Jurgen Klopp, so Southgate should move on from pondering his inclusion.

Kalvin Phillips of England looks on during the international friendly Image credit: Getty Images

Harry Maguire’s fitness is a concern but Southgate has no option but to try to get him back fit and ready for the tournament given the relative paucity of quality defensive options available to him. Trent Alexander-Arnold misses out on a spot with Atletico’s title-chasing Kieran Trippier getting picked instead for his experience.

Demi D'Cunha

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Ben Godfrey, Fikayo Tomori, Ben Chilwell, Luke Shaw

Midfielders: Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Jude Bellingham, Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Jesse Lingard

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Mason Greenwood

I think the three goalkeepers pick themselves and I’d start Jordan Pickford as his distribution is vital to England's playing style. Trent Alexander-Arnold has played himself back into the squad in recent weeks, but I’d still start Kyle Walker after his superb season with potential treble-winners Manchester City. Reece James is unlucky to miss out, but I didn’t fancy taking four right-backs.

No arguments over the left-backs, John Stones and Harry Maguire. The back-up centre-back options are quite dire (no pun intended), but I think – although unrealistic – Ben Godfrey and Fikayo Tomori have played their way into the squad as reserve right and left-sided centre-backs. Luke Shaw has enjoyed a magnificent revival season and I’d say he just about pips Ben Chilwell for the starting spot.

Mason Greenwood celebrates Image credit: Getty Images

Jordan Henderson must go if he’s fit and I’d like to see him in a midfield three alongside Declan Rice and Mason Mount. Jude Bellingham has to be part of the squad after his impressive performances for Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and Bundesliga. If Henderson isn’t fit, I’d back Bellingham to start.

I’d start a front three of Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane and Phil Foden, but I wouldn’t be against seeing Jadon Sancho in the starting XI ahead of Sterling due to their respective current levels of form. Jesse Lingard is full of confidence after an incredible second half to the season at West Ham so pips Bukayo Saka, who is looking slightly jaded after Arsenal’s heavy reliance on their teenage star.

Mason Greenwood has made a late shout for his place in the squad. He is a natural finisher and I’d probably bring him off the bench ahead of back-up centre-forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin if we were desperate for a winner in the last 10 or 15 minutes.

James Walker-Roberts

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson

Defenders: Harry Maguire, John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Ben Godfrey, Ben Chilwell, Luke Shaw, Kyle Walker, Reece James, Kieran Trippier, Bukayo Saka

Midfielders: Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, Jack Grealish

Forwards: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ollie Watkins, Mason Greenwood

With three extra spots in the squad there aren’t as many big decisions to make. The third centre-back place is a drop-off from Harry Maguire and John Stones so I’ve opted to go with Tyrone Mings AND Ben Godfrey to give Gareth Southgate a couple of choices for the position. There are so many options at full-back that Trent Alexander-Arnold didn’t make the cut. The midfield looks well balanced as long as Jordan Henderson and Jack Grealish are fit enough to be starting, otherwise Kalvin Phillips might need to be drafted in.

Jesse Lingard is a bit unfortunate to miss out after his excellent second half of the season, but Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins does make the squad. He might be a bit of an unknown to teams around Europe and could surprise with a goal or two from the bench. Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood is also included to give even more firepower and variation, and give him his first experience of playing at a major international tournament.

Ollie Watkins Image credit: Getty Images

Richard Newman

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, Nick Pope

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Ben White, Tyrone Mings, Ben Chilwell, Luke Shaw, Bukayo Saka

Midfielders: Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden

Attackers: Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Patrick Bamford,

The goalkeepers pick themselves, and in all honesty, I think they're much of a muchness. Henderson may well become the first-choice, but I honestly don't think he's much less error-prone than Pickford at the moment, so Southgate's likely to go with what he knows.

Reports that Trent could miss out are madness - he has to go, and with Trippier's experience and Walker's versatility, Reece James misses out.

Two bolters make my squad. Southgate loves a bit of versatility and there's no better upgrade on Eric Dier than Brighton's Ben White. The former Leeds loanee has been one of Albion's most consistent performers this season, he can play across the back-line and in central midfield. Leeds striker Patrick Bamford also makes it - his all-round play has been exceptional and he offers something different to the other strikers.

Ben White von Brighton & Hove Albion Image credit: Getty Images

Tom Bennett

Goalkeepers: Nick Pope, Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luke Shaw, Ben Chilwell, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Conor Coady, Tyrone Mings, Eric Dier

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, James Ward-Prowse

Forwards: Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish, Jesse Lingard, Harry Kane, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Being able to pick 26 players in his squad is a luxury for Gareth Southgate. It won’t please a large number of fans, but the England manager is almost certain to stick with his tactic of using two deep-lying midfielders throughout the tournament, and having an expanded group may well see the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Eric Dier get the nod ahead of more exciting names.

Jordan Henderson is probably not going to be fit to go, and if even he is, he’ll barely have played in months – that’s rarely the recipe for success at a major tournament.

Eric Dier Image credit: Getty Images

And while Dele Alli’s late-season form may tempt Southgate, there are so many attacking options at England’s disposal this summer that it’ll likely be too little too late for the Spurs man… unless he gets the nod over somebody like Jesse Lingard.

For different reasons I’d expect the same fate for Bukayo Saka and Mason Greenwood – in any other era they’d be nailed on for a squad place, but competition is fierce in those wide attacking positions right now.

If Harry Maguire fails to prove his fitness in time then it’s quite possible that Southgate will switch to a back-three. If he does then Reece James for Maguire would be an unusual but sensible squad change, with the Chelsea man having shown he’s got the game to be a back-up for Kyle Walker on the right side of the back-three as well as offering an alternative at right-back (not that this squad is likely to need more full-back options).

Paul Hassall

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Luke Shaw, Ben Chilwell, Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Conor Coady, Tyrone Mings

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham, Jack Grealish, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Mason Mount

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho, Harry Kane, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

No shocks here. It’s a pretty straight-forward selection given it’s a 26-man squad. Trent Alexander-Arnold would always be involved for me and probably makes my starting XI, never mind the squad.

England's defender Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts during the UEFA Nations League group A2 football match between England and Belgium at Wembley stadium in north London on October 11, 2020 Image credit: Getty Images

Bukayo Saka’s talent, potential and versatility means he’s worth including in the group too. Mason Greenwood may have had issues with England in the past, but there’s no doubting his quality and his recent form earns him a spot. Other than that, it’s as you’d expect given who is likely to be fit and available this summer.

Euro 2020 Benzema set for shock France recall for Euro 2020 - reports 5 HOURS AGO