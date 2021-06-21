Phil Foden has revealed that the England squad have agreed to all dye their hair blond if they win the European Championship.

Manchester City's Foden drew comparisons with former England international Paul Gascoigne when he dyed his hair blond ahead of the tournament.

But he has revealed the inspiration actually came from Manchester City team-mate Sergio Aguero, and says if England lift silverware they will end up like Romania’s 1998 World Cup team, who all dyed their hair blond at the tournament.

“I told the team that if we win it they have to get the same haircut as me and they all agreed,” Foden told TalkSPORT.

“Hopefully if we win it you will see everyone with the same haircut. I think Romania did it so I would make everyone get the same haircut, which would be funny.”

Asked about the comparisons with Gascoigne, Foden said: “It was my own thing and then I saw people turn it into something else and I kind of just jumped on it like everyone else would.

“I think Razza [Raheem Sterling] said to you that I was speaking to him about Sergio having the same kind of hair and that I liked it so, me being me, I decided to change it up and called the barber to come and do this and I’ve liked it ever since. I’ve made it even lighter. I had another haircut the other day to make it lighter.”

Foden has started both matches so far for England, who have taken four points in Group D.

They will finish top of the group if they beat Czech Republic at Wembley on Tuesday.

