Christian Eriksen received "life-saving cardiac massage" by the Denmark medical team after collapsing on the pitch.

The 29-year-old went down close to half-time of the Euro 2020 clash with Finland, in Copenhagen, on Saturday night.

The Danish medical team were first on the scene and after confirming Eriksen was conscious and talking before being transferred to hospital, Doctor Morten Boesen explained the severity of the situation.

“We were called onto the field when Christian collapsed. He was lying on his side when we approached him and there was respiration and pulse," he told the press conference.

"But that picture changed, and he then received life-saving cardiac massage. We quickly got help from the stadium doctor and we got Christian back.

"Christian spoke to me before he was taken to the hospital."

Denmark's players after Eriksen collapsed Image credit: Getty Images

The Group B game was delayed for 1hr 45mins before Denmark and Finland agreed to return to the pitch and complete the game.

The Danes lost 1-0 but an emotional coach, Kasper Hjulmand, admitted the result was irrelevant but was proud of the way his team got through it.

It was a really tough evening, on which we’ve all been reminded what the most important things in life are. It’s meaningful relationships. It’s those people who are close to us. It’s family and friends.

“Everything, everything, everything – all thoughts are with Christian and his family.”

“I could not be more proud of this team, who take good care of each other."

