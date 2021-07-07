Jorginho admitted he was feeling the pressure when he stepped up to take the decisive penalty against Spain in the semi-final of Euro 2020.

Jorginho appeared to have ice in his veins and he coolly slotted home, but the midfielder revealed he needed a moment to calm the nerves beforehand.

“It was a struggle against a great team that made us run so hard, we knew we'd have to suffer, but we believed to the end and in my view deserved to win,' he said.

“When you take the kick, you feel this weight fall off your shoulders.

I tried to forget everything around me, focus on what I'd trained to do, took a deep breath and got on with it.

Italy must wait to see if they will face Denmark or England in the final, but head coach Roberto Mancini admitted his side were made to ‘suffer’ by an excellent Spain side.

Italy did go ahead through Federico Chiesa before Morata finished off a superb move from Spain to force extra-time.

“Almost no-one believed we could do it, yet we're into the final,” Mancini said.

“From day one we have believed we could produce something incredible - but there is still one game to go.

We are delighted to provide a wonderful night of entertainment for the Italian people, and we hope to produce one more.

“We knew this would be very tough. In terms of ball possession, Spain are the best around. They caused us problems and we had to dig in when we needed to.

“I really want to take my hat off to Spain, they are a wonderful team. It was a very open game, but we kept going.

“When you are involved in an intense championship like this, you will always have one match when you have to suffer. And we knew it would be this game.

“But, occasionally, you can win matches in a different way.”

