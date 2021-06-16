Russia won at the Euros for the first time in seven games thanks to a 1-0 victory against Finland in St Petersburg, that gives them a chance of qualifying from Group B.

Stanislav Cherchesov’s men dominated the first half of action but were relatively shy in front of goal, with their first shot on target being Alexey Miranchuk’s decisive injury-time strike.

It was a lovely give-and-go between him and captain Artem Dzyuba and Mirachunk’s quick feet enabled him to get the ball onto his left foot and strike into the top corner through a sea of bodies with the minimal backlift disguising his shot slightly.

