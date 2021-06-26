Robert Page has defended Gareth Bale over his reaction to a question about his future with Wales.

The winger was asked about potential retirement after Wales crashed out of Euro 2020 following a 4-0 defeat to Denmark in the last-16.

Wales were blown away by a determined Denmark and Harry Wilson capped off a dismal game for the Welsh by getting sent off for a petulant tackle late on.

Euro 2020 Bale walks off from interview when asked about international future 3 HOURS AGO

Bale was full of praise for his team-mates despite the heavy loss, but the captain was clearly irked by the suggestion he might retire.

Page was quizzed about Bale’s reaction after the game, but the Wales head coach insisted it was an inappropriate time to ask the skipper about international retirement.

“He is feeling like any other player in the changing room - disappointed,” Page said.

Why would he want to answer a question about his future? For me it's an insensitive question.

“He's just come off the pitch after a defeat. It's about the group and how we bounce back from it.”

A brace from Kasper Dolberg and goals from Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite was enough to see Denmark cruise into the quarter-finals.

Although the Danes were in fine form in front of goal, Wales were architects of their own downfall at times with Neco Williams gifting Dolberg his second when his clearance went straight to the striker’s feet.

Page was also proud of his side’s performance despite the one-sided scoreline and insists luck went against them.

"Tough one to take. I don't think the players deserved to leave the competition with that competition and how it ended up," he said.

Denmark celebrate vs Wales Image credit: Getty Images

"I think for the first 25 minutes we were the better team. Their first shot on target was in the back of the net.

“They had to change shape after 25 minutes because they couldn't cope with the three in the middle of the park, so credit to the players for doing that.

The second goal, it was so early in the second half, it changed the course of the game.

"It sounds like sour grapes, but for me, it's a blatant foul on Kieffer [Moore]. Sometimes you get the rub of the green, sometimes you don't. We didn't.

“Within a couple minutes of the potential free-kick, Neco's [Williams] clearance falls straight to one of their players and you're 2-0 down and then you've got a bigger mountain to climb.

"I want to focus on the players. Overall in the tournament I thought the boys have been excellent and to even get to where we're at is a big achievement with the players that we've got, not playing domestic football week in week out. I'm proud of them for that."

Euro 2020 Stylish Italy make perfect progress - The Warm-Up 21/06/2021 AT 07:53