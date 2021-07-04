All four semi-finalist played all their group games at home while England’s clash with Ukraine was their first away from Wembley in the tournament.

Spain, Italy and Denmark also benefitted from home advantage and Ukraine’s head coach insisted it was a huge plus for those sides.

“I think it’s a massive advantage. First of all you play the games in your own stadium,” Shevchenko said.

You don’t have to travel, you train on your own pitch, you have all the staff around. This small particular makes such a big difference.

England certainly did seem fresh against Ukraine as they swept their opponent aside to reach the semi-finals.

The Three Lions ran riot with a 4-0 victory and will now take on Denmark for a place in the final at Wembley.

Shevchenko was full of praise for England after their dominant win and predicted Gareth Southgate’s side will beat Denmark to book a home final.

“I think that England played very pragmatically today,” he said

“They used their strong flanks, they used our mistakes and they played very well, at a top level.

They controlled the game, but there were episodes where we made mistakes and we couldn’t really do anything in return really.

“Sometimes we had good periods, good opportunities but we didn’t actually use them.

“But the English team is really strong, individually and as a team, and they have a great coach.

“They reached the semi-finals and I can see that this team can play in the final.”

Denmark have had a remarkable tournament after Christian Eriksen suffered a heart attack on the pitch during their first group game.

The horrific incident rocked the players, the nation and the football world, but captain Simon Kjaer explained Eriksen’s recovery inspired the team as well.

“It did something to the group. We thrive and we're safe together,” he said.

“We know we can trust the people around us. We know that if one of us is in trouble, then someone else is there for you.

“It gives us security and of course it makes Christian feel good. We can press because we know that the player next to us is there to back us up.”

