Eden Hazard has admitted his ankle ‘will never be the same’ as Belgium fans wait to see if the attacker can return to the starting line-up.

The Belgian’s impact at Euro 2020 has been limited by fitness concerns with Hazard missing the end of the league campaign with another ankle injury.

Belgium play Finland in their final group game on Monday and head coach Roberto Martinez is eager to give his playmaker more minutes.

With qualification for the last 16 already secured, Hazard could be called upon – if his ankle holds up.

"We'll see how the game goes, but I may not be ready for 90 minutes," Hazard said ahead of the match.

I'm going to play as many minutes as possible at a high level. If it's 50, it's 50. If it's 60, it's 60. We will see.

"I never doubted my qualities, but whether I would be 100 per cent fit for the European Championship.

"I broke my ankle three times, it will never be the same as it was 10 years ago. But I know that if I'm in shape, I can prove myself on the pitch. That's what I'm working on now."

Belgium have impressed in the tournament and head coach Martinez has already said he plans to start Hazard against Finland.

"I am not 100% yet, but I am ready to start. But that was the plan, to bring me in gradually," he said.

"It is especially important to be completely fit in the knockout phase. Then I have to be in top shape.

We have to work to get even better. We are doing our best to get better, starting with tomorrow. The tournament is still long and we are trying to get as far as possible.

"There are still areas for improvement, but we are here to work on it."

