Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring for Belgium against Russia and promptly dedicated his goal to stricken Inter team-mate Christian Eriksen.
Eriksen is awake in hospital after the shocking moment which saw him collapse on the pitch and require resuscitation during Denmark’s game against Finland.
The game later resumed, but the scenes sent shockwaves through football.
Euro 2020
Euro 2020 Roundtable Predictions - Winner, Dark Horse, Golden Boot and more
Lukaku, who plays alongside Eriksen in Serie A, grabbed the camera and said: “Chris, Chris, I love you” when putting Belgium ahead in their group game.
Euro 2020
Belgium Team Preview – Now or never for Roberto Martinez’s golden generation
Transfers
Sancho edges closer to Dortmund exit as Chelsea sound out Haaland - Transfer Notebook