Cristiano Ronaldo spearheads Portugal’s squad for this summer’s European Championship.

Portugal will enter Euro 2020 as the defending champions, and coach Fernando Santos confirmed his squad list on Thursday.

Leading the charge is Ronaldo, who will be looking to put a disappointing season at Juventus behind him this summer.

Ronaldo is one of eight forwards named in Santos’ 26-man party, with Liverpool’s Diogo Jota also given the nod.

Portugal have been placed in arguably the group of death, as they are paired with France, Germany and Hungary in Group F.

The top two sides qualify for the knockout stages, along with the top four third-placed teams.

Portugal kick off their challenge against Hungary on June 15, before facing Germany on June 19 and France on June 23.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Rui Patricio (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rui Silva (Granada)

Defenders: Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Nelson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Jose Fonte (Lille), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Nuno Mendes (Sporting CP), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders: Danilo Pereira (PSG), Joao Palhinha (Sporting CP), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Renato Sanches (Lille), Sergio Oliveira (Porto), William Carvalho (Real Betis)

Forwards: Pedro Goncalves (Sporting CP), Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia), Joao Félix (Atletico Madrid), Rafa Silva (Benfica)

