Harry Kane says Kasper Schmeichel is ‘right’ to say England has never won the European Championships and therefore football cannot be ‘coming home’.

England fans have adopted the chant ‘football’s coming home’ at Euro 2020 as the Three Lions have stormed their way to a semi-final clash with Denmark.

Kane was told about Schmeichel’s comments in his pre-match press conference and the striker admitted the Denmark goalkeeper was right.

"He's right in terms of that it hasn't come home in this competition for us," Kane said.

But we're in a great position, we're two games away. It's important our focus is on tomorrow night and about us and what we can do.

“We know if we get it right it should be enough to get us over the line."

Schmeichel plays for Leicester City in the Premier League, but was clearly bemused by the question about ‘football coming home’.

The stopper is on the brink of a historic moment for Denmark as they aim to replicate the famous European Championship winning team of 1992.

Asked about ‘football coming home’, Schmeichel was clearly not interested in what winning the Euros might mean to England.

“I don’t know, have you ever won it? Was that not the World Cup?,” he replied.

“To be honest, I haven’t given any thought to what it would mean to stop England more than what it would do for Denmark.

“To be honest, I’ve focused very little on the England national team. It doesn’t really mean anything to me.

“It’s what it would do for our country back home. The joy it would bring to a country of only five-and-a-half million to be able to do something like that, or compete with the nations we’re competing with.

“So, yeah, not really a lot of thought to England’s feelings in this.”

