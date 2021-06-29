England are through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 after securing a late 2-0 victory over Germany at Wembley.

Germany had control of the game for the majority of a tight first half and created a chance for Timo Werner that was well saved by Jordan Pickford. England came back into the game towards the end of the half, and Harry Kane almost rounded Manuel Neuer to score but was denied by Mats Hummels.

In an even tighter second half, Raheem Sterling started and finished the move that broke the deadlock with 13 minutes to go. Thomas Muller then missed a golden chance to equalise before Harry Kane stooped to head in the clinching goal in the dying minutes.

England now advance to Rome for a quarter-final against the winner of Sweden and the Ukraine later this evening.

