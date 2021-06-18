England will have to wait to secure a place in the last 16 of Euro 2020 following a lacklustre performance in a 0-0 draw with an impressive Scotland at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate’s side knew a victory would guarantee qualification from Group D but they came up well short against a visiting team who deservedly earned a share of the spoils to keep their own hopes of progressing from the pool alive.

Steve Clarke’s men started with controlled determination and had the first chance of note when Che Adams saw a shot on target well blocked following a neat move down the right.

England responded and John Stones should have scored when he planted a free header from a right-wing corner against the post on 12 minutes.

However, the Three Lions lacked urgency for much of the first 45 and were fortunate not to go in at the interval behind when Adams headed the rebound wide following a superb save from Jordan Pickford to deny Stephen O’Donnell.

The pattern continued in the second half and the growing cries for Jack Grealish to enter the fray were finally appeased on the hour, but the Aston Villa man failed to make the impact many desired from the bench.

Scotland continued to take the game to England and Adams missed two good opportunities to steal it while Lyndon Dykes saw an effort headed off the line by Reece James.

The result means England are second in Group D on four points but only behind leaders Czech Republic on goal difference. Croatia are third on one point along with Scotland in fourth.

All eyes turn to Tuesday night now when Croatia meet Scotland while England face Czech Republic with all four sides still in the running for qualification.

TALKING POINT

England and Harry Kane toil as Scotland shine. There was a real sense of expectation about this contest but ultimately it failed to really live up to the hype. England lacked urgency and guile throughout a disappointing display.

There will be plenty of difficult questions for Southgate to navigate with the calls for Grealish to be handed a starting berth no doubt set to grow, but he’ll also be concerned about the form of his main hitman, Kane. The Spurs forward was a peripheral figure once more and looked dejected when he was replaced 16 minutes from time. He’s yet to manage a shot on target at the tournament and has had just six touches in the opposition area in his two matches.

As for Scotland, they will bask in the plaudits but Clarke will feel his team missed a glorious chance to claim victory. This was the display they would have wanted at Hampden against the Czechs, but they will now head into the make-or-break clash with Croatia buoyed by what they produced knowing it’s pretty much win or bust from here on in.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Billy Gilmour (Scotland). There were a number of superb performances in the Scotland ranks but none more so than Gilmour, who was the stand-out player on the pitch on his first start for his country. The Chelsea man looks set to be a real asset for the Scots in the years ahead and showed Southgate what a creative midfielder can do in that role if he’s given the opportunity.

PLAYER RATINGS

ENGLAND: Pickford 7, James 7, Stones 6, Mings 7, Shaw 7, Phillips 7, Rice 6, Foden 6, Mount 6, Sterling 6, Kane 5. Subs: Grealish 6, Rashford 6.



SCOTLAND: Marshall 7, Hanley 7, McTominay 7, Tierney 8, O'Donnell 8, McGinn 7, McGregor 7, Gilmour 8, Robertson 8, Adams 8, Dykes 7. Subs: Armstrong 5, Nisbet n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

4’ – SCOTLAND CHANCE! Che Adams sees a low shot from the right side of the area well blocked by Stones after a slick move down the flank saw Stephen O'Donnell pull the ball back into the forward's path.

12’ – ENGLAND CHANCE! Stones is left completely free to meet a right-wing corner but flashes his header against the post. That's a BIG let off for the visitors.

30’ – SCOTLAND CHANCE! O'Donnell arrives at the far post to meet a deep cross from the left by Tierney and forces Pickford into a flying save with a smart volley. Adams tries to convert the rebound but can't keep his reaction header on target.

55’ – ENGLAND CHANCE! Kane gets a rare touch on the left side. He looks up and picks out James just outside the area but the full back flashes a shot inches over the bar.

62’ – SCOTLAND CHANCE! James heads clear after Dykes turned in the box and rifled a shot towards the far corner. It wasn’t quite off the line but it was still an excellent intervention from the Chelsea man after England failed to deal with a corner.

78’ – SCOTLAND CHANCE! Adams is left free at the far post after England struggled to deal with Robertson's left-wing cross but loses composure and skews a difficult shot well wide.

90+1’ – ENGLAND CHANCE! That's a HUGE goalmouth scramble! Rice tries to take James's low ball in from the right on the burst. It bounces around with bodies everywhere, but it doesn't drop for an England shirt for a tap-in and Scotland survive.

KEY STATS

Grealish came off the bench and won four fouls for England; the most by a substitute at EURO 2020, and the most by a substitute in a EUROs match since Éder won five for Portugal in the EURO 2016 final vs France.

Since the new Wembley opened in 2007, this was only England’s second ever goalless draw there in a competitive fixture - also drawing 0-0 in October 2010 against Montenegro in a European Championships qualifier under Fabio Capello.

This was England’s 17th goalless draw at a major tournament (EUROs + World Cup), two more than any other nation in the history of those competitions.

