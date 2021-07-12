The FA will review the Euro 2020 final held at Wembley on Sunday night after a "large number of drunken yobs" attempted to break into the stadium without tickets.

Fans clashed with police and stewards as they attempted to get into the stadium, with reports in the ground of seats being occupied by those without, or with the wrong, tickets.

FA chief executive Mark Bellingham has apologised to attendees for the incident, and reported that the Wembley security team, “had never seen anything like it.”

"There were a large number of drunken yobs trying to force their way in, we run a stadium not a fortress," he said.

"I have to apologise to any fans whose experience was affected and any of the team who had to cope with this."

He also claimed that fans who were caught would be banned from attending future games.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official spokesman said: "Those scenes were unacceptable and we condemn violence, anti-social behaviour and abuse in the strongest possible terms."

'Racial abuse at England players after final disgusting and disgraceful'

A Wembley Stadium spokesperson said: "There was a breach of security and a small group of people got into the stadium.

"We are now working closely with stadium stewards and security to remove these people. Anyone inside the stadium without a ticket will be instantly ejected."

England lost the game on penalties, with further trouble after the game, as well as racist abuse aimed towards Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka.

