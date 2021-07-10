England coach Gareth Southgate has requested the team’s supporters to cheer his side to a win at the Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday.

The match is England’s first international final in 55 years and success would bring them their first ever European Championship trophy.

"When we started, three or four years ago we had people throwing paper aeroplanes, they weren't behind the team and there was an apathy," he said in a press conference on Saturday.

Now the energy in the stadium is fantastic. That is so important.

Southgate, a former England international himself, explained how much a crowd could help.

"The players need to feel that warmth and support. It has definitely helped inspire us," he added.

"Over the last four years the players have knocked down so many barriers, they've come through so many different challenges."

"It's important that our fans always respect the opposition," added Southgate, regarding the concern that some fans may boo the Italian international.

"We know that in actual fact when we play abroad and fans boo our anthem it probably inspires us even more. We should be respectful."

