Gareth Southgate said it was fantastic to receive a letter from the Queen ahead of England’s Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday.

The letter sent Southgate and the team "good wishes" and added congratulations for “the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves” on the way to the final.

And Southgate, speaking at the pre-match press conference, said that it was fantastic to receive the letter.

"It was fantastic to have the letter from the Queen, and the letter from the prime minister to all of the team," said Southgate.

The England manager also reserved praise for the reception that the team had received throughout the tournament, but particularly the send-off they had received when leaving the Football Association's national football centre, St George's Park, on their way to London.

"The recognition that the players and all of the staff have gone about this in the right way. We had a fabulous reception when we left St George's (Park).

"All the local villages had come out, lining the route and people pulled over in lay-bys. So you got more of a sense of what's going on outside the bubble that we've been in.

But it always goes back to tomorrow. We're in a final and we are here to win. It's important how we've represented people and we're pleased that legacy has been there but now we want to go and bring the trophy home for everybody.

England have steadily grown as an international force since Gareth Southgate took the national hot-seat in late 2016.

A run to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and third place at the Nations League has been followed by a successful Euro 2020 campaign.

Letter from the Queen

Mr. Gareth Southgate, OBE (Manager),

55 years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament.

I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships, and send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves.

ELIZABETH R.

