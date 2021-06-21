A Lukas Hradecky own goal and a late Romelu Lukaku strike saw Belgium beat Finland 2-0 in Saint Petersburg to top Group B and progress to the last-16 of Euro 2020.

Belgium's 100 per cent win record in the group sees them sail through to the knockout stages, while Denmark's 4-1 victory over Russia means Finland will have to wait and see if they qualify as one of the best third-placed sides.

The Red Devils dominated possession but lacked fluidity in a match played at a slow tempo. As Finland sat deep, Axel Witsel and Leandro Trossard both had speculative efforts past the half-hour mark which flew over the bar.

Neither side were able to put any flowing attacking moves together in a tepid first half and the best chance of it landed at the feet of Jeremy Doku. The 19-year-old switched to the left flank, cut in onto his right boot and drove a shot on goal which Hradecky did well to parry away.

Belgium continued to push forward in the second and had a flurry of chances through captain Eden Hazard and Nacer Chadli. Hradecky produced the save of the night in the 63rd minute as he got down low to deny the Real Madrid forward from only a few yards out.

Lukaku thought he scored in the 65th minute when he slotted his tidy finish from close range. But well after all the celebrations, it was chalked off with replays showing the Inter Milan striker was marginally offside.

Belgium did finally get their goal in the 74th minute as 35-year-old Thomas Vermaelen steered his header from a corner in off the post before it bounced off Hradecky's left hand and crept over the line.

Lukaku wrapped up a successful group stage for Belgium six minutes later as he took on a Kevin De Bruyne pass in the box, turned and fired a powerful low shot into the bottom corner for his 63rd goal for his nation.

TALKING POINT - Belgium lacked spark

Belgium were disappointing for large spells of their win over Finland, but their pressure paid off in the end to cap off a very successful group stage. However, their often-predictable sideways play will likely not work against superior opposition.

Manager Roberto Martinez made eight changes to his side to the one that impressively beat Russia in the previous fixture, so striking the right balance with his team selection for the round of 16 could prove pivotal.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku was a constant handful for the Finnish backline and he was deserving of his eventual goal. His understanding with De Bruyne could prove to be what sees Belgium make a deep run in the competition.

PLAYER RATINGS

Belgium: Courtois (6), Boyata (6), Denayer (6), Vermaelen (6), Trossard (6), De Bruyne (7), Witsel (6), Doku (6), Hazard (6), Chadli (6), Lukaku (8). Subs: Meunier (N/A), Batshuayi (N/A), Benteke (N/A), Vanaken (N/A).

Finland: Hradecky (7), Raitala (6), Toivio (6), Arajuuri (6), O'Shaughnessy (5), Uronen (6), Lod (5), Sparv (5), Kamara (5), Pukki (6), Pohjanpalo (5). Subs: Schuller (5), Kauko (6), Alho (5), Forss (N/A), Jensen (N/A).

KEY MOMENTS

42' - GOOD SAVE! Doku switches to the left flank. He cuts in onto his favoured right boot and strikes low looking for the bottom corner, forcing Hradecky to make a fine save to parry away!

63' - BRILLIANT SAVE! It's the save of the night from Hradecky who gets down low to deny Hazard's left-footed strike from point-blank range! Hazard cannot quite believe that was stopped!

65' - GOAL?? Lukaku fires Belgium in front with his third goal of the tournament! De Bruyne plays a cutting through ball into Lukaku's path... he takes a nice touch before slotting the ball into the bottom right corner off his left boot. As it stands Finland are out! However, IT'S GONE TO VAR VERY LATE ON...Hradecky produced the save of the night in the 63rd minute as he got down low to deny Hazard from only a few yards out. VAR RULES THE GOAL OUT! Lukaku was offside and there's a roar from the Russia fans in the stadium! It's a lifeline for Finland and for Russia!

74' - GOAL! Belgium 1-0 Finland (Hradecky og): Thomas Vermaelen scores for Belgium! The 35-year-old meets Hazard's corner and steers his header in off the post, off the left hand of Hradecky and just beyond the line! It will go down as a Finland own goal!

80' - GOAL! Belgium 2-0 Finland (Lukaku): Belgium have their second and Lukaku has got it! He picks the ball up in the box with his back to goal, swivels and fires a low shot into the bottom corner for his 63rd Belgium goal!

KEY STAT

