Former Denmark manager Age Hareide has told Eurosport he doesn’t believe the team should have been made to restart their match against Finland following Christian Eriksen’s on-pitch collapse.

The Inter midfielder fell to the ground towards the end of the first half of Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener, requiring life-saving treatment before being taken to hospital

It was later confirmed he had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Hareide, who currently manages Rosenborg in his native Norway, was in charge of Denmark between 2016 and 2020, overseeing their qualification for the tournament.

Speaking ahead of his side’s Eliteserien match against Strømsgodset, Hareide praised the reactions of the players to the traumatic incident but insists they game shouldn’t have gone ahead.

“It’s a unique set of players. They know the importance of friendship and proved that. They have a mature captain and a mature keeper who made sure everyone is okay.

“It was also tough for them to see Christian going down so the match should never been played.”

After a delay, it was decided that the match would continue later in the evening, with the Danes going on to lose 1-0.

“I think it’s very harsh to send the team out on the field after an experience like that,” reiterated Hareide.

“The problem is that we have no idea what UEFA have said. It was some talks that the match could been played the following afternoon.

“I don’t think anyone could take a wise decision in that moment because everyone is shocked, especially the players.

It was a team without energy that arrived on the field after the incident. I feel sorry for them.

Hareide, who remains on good terms with the Danish football federation, revealed he was kept informed about his former player’s condition.

“I’ve talked to someone in the staff and been sent a picture of Christian. He’s in good spirits and it was good to see.

“He gave a thumbs up. He’s fine and stable. That’s the important thing right now.”

