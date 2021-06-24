Euro 2020 has not disappointed so far when it comes to goals. At the conclusion of the group stage, 94 goals had been scored in 36 matches, an average of 2.61 goals per game and a goal every 34 minutes of football.

With the goals flying in, the race to be top goalscorer in the competition is hotting up ahead of the knockout stages.

Cristiano Ronaldo, almost predictably, leads the way with five from the first three matches with some daylight to the chasing pack.

Euro 2020 'Everybody should be free' - Wijnaldum to wear rainbow armband in Budapest game 6 HOURS AGO

The final award will go to the player with the most goals, with assists factored in if two or more players are tied.

If they remain level, the next tiebreaker is fewest number of minutes per goal.

Goals in penalty shootouts do not count towards the final tally.

5 Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

3 Goals

Emil Forsberg (Sweden)

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

Patrik Schick (Czech Republic)

Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands)

Eliminated

Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

2 Goals

Karim Benzema (France)

Memphis Depay (Netherlands)

Kai Havertz (Germany)

Ciro Immobile (Italy)

Manual Locatelli (Italy)

Ivan Perisic (Croatia)

Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark)

Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland)

Raheem Sterling (England)

Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine)

Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine)

1 Goal

Marko Arnautovic (Austria)

Christoph Baumgartner (Austria)

Viktor Claesson (Sweden)

Andreas Christensen (Denmark)

Mikkel Damsgaard (Denmark)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

Breel Embolo (Switzerland)

Leon Goretzka (Germany)

Robin Gosens (Germany)

Michael Gregoritsch (Austria)

Antoine Griezmann (France)

Raphael Guerreiro (Portugal)

Thorgan Hazard (Belgium)

Lorenzo Insigne (Italy)

Diogo Jota (Portugal)

Stefan Lainer (Austria)

Aymeric Laporte (Spain)

Joakim Maehle (Denmark)

Thomas Meunier (Belgium)

Luka Modric (Croatia)

Kieffer Moore (Wales)

Alvaro Morata (Spain)

Matteo Pessina (Italy)

Aaron Ramsey (Wales)

Connor Roberts (Wales)

Pablo Sarabia (Spain)

Haris Seferovic (Switzerland)

Ferran Torres (Spain)

Nikola Vlasic (Croatia)

Wout Weghorst (Netherlands)

Eliminated

Ezgjan Alioski (North Macedonia)

Arten Dzyuba (Russia)

Attila Fiola (Hungary)

Irfan Kahveci (Turkey)

Karol Linetty (Poland)

Callum McGregor (Scotland)

Aleksey Miranchuk (Russia)

Goran Pandev (North Macedonia)

Andras Schafer (Hungary)

Milan Skriniar (Slovakia)

Adam Szalai (Hungary)

Transfers Dortmund in talks to sell Haaland and Sancho - Paper Round A DAY AGO