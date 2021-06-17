Andriy Yarmolenko is not on-board with Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes to sponsored fizzy drinks.

Ronaldo walked into a press conference on Tuesday and two bottles of UEFA’s famous sponsored drink sitting on the table instantly caught his eye.

He removed them out of sight and replaced them with a bottle of water before saying "Aqua! Drink water. Coca-Cola urgh".

Euro 2020 ‘Good enough to compete in Qatar’ – Why Portugal and Ronaldo could win 2022 World Cup YESTERDAY AT 14:51

Watch mischievous Cristiano Ronaldo replace UEFA sponsor drink with water!

That small change reportedly caused Coca-Cola's share price to fall and has prompted a string of other comments from footballers at the tournament.

But none, until Yarmolenko, asked for the sponsors to call them.

“Can I do something?” Yarmolenko said during his media conference following Ukraine's 2-1 win over North Macedonia on Thursday.

“I have seen Cristiano Ronaldo removing Coca-Cola bottles. I’ll put Coca-Cola and Heineken right there,” he laughed, placing the bottles in-front of him.

“Guys, contact me!”

Euro 2020 Coca-Cola's market value drops after Ronaldo bottle gesture at press conference YESTERDAY AT 07:53