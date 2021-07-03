Harry Kane dismissed the criticism laid at his feet after the England captain scored twice in the win over Ukraine.

England were unstoppable in the second half after Kane's early opener and the Tottenham star responded to those calling for him to be dropped by saying he was ready to lead the Three Lions to the final.

"What a great performance in a big game," he told the BBC.

"We were favourites, there was a lot of pressure and a lot of expectations. The performance was top-drawer. Another clean sheet, four goals, it was a perfect night for us.

We're building on [clean sheets]. We have a great unit here from front to back. It's a vital part of winning games and tournaments.

"We've got a big semi-final coming up. We're on the right path.

"It's where we wanted to be. We set out a vision before the World Cup of what we want to achieve. We are knocking it off step by step. The World Cup was great but we fell short, we had a good run in the Nations League. We're in another semi-final.

"Now it's about getting over the line, the next step that we have got to do on Wednesday.

We have more experience [than 2018]. We've been playing for our clubs in big games - Champions League finals, Premier League title races. We're looking confident. Hopefully we can continue that.

"The job is not done yet. There's a lot more football to play.

Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Quarter-final match between Ukraine and England at Olimpico Stadium on July 03, 2021 in Rome, Italy.

"It's always nice to score early in a game. It's a great feeling to help the team. There was a lot of talk about me and my performances. But I'm just ready for the next game and try to lead this team to the European final."

Kane was denied the chance to grab a hat-trick by being taken off for a rest by Gareth Southgate, and the England manager was able to hook several key players after the goal spree in the second half.

Alan Shearer was blown away by Kane's performance upfront and said it was like watching a different player to the one who struggled in the group stages of the competition.

"It is incredible the difference in Harry Kane. You can see he has a spring in his step," Shearer said on the BBC.

"In the first minute of this game he picked up the ball 40 or 50 yards and pinged it and you thought, yes that will do. Then he scored soon after."

