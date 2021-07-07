Kasper Schmeichel teased England over their ‘football’s coming home’ chant ahead of the Euro 2020 semi-final.

England fans have adopted the tagline for their run in the tournament and goalkeeper Schmeichel was quizzed about the chant and if Denmark were eager to stop the hype train in its tracks on Wednesday at Wembley.

Schmeichel brushed off the question, even poking fun at the fact England have never won the European Championships.

"Has it ever been home? I don't know, have you ever won it?" he replied.

Was that not the World Cup? To be honest, I haven't given any thought to what it would mean to stop England more than what it would do for Denmark.

"To be honest, I've focused very little on the England national team. It doesn't really mean anything to me.

"It's what it would do for our country back home. The joy it would bring to a country of only five-and-a-half million to be able to do something like that, or compete with the nations we're competing with.

"So, yeah, not really a lot of thought to England's feelings in this."

Denmark have been Euro 2020’s dark horses after surprising everyone by getting out of their group following two defeats.

The Danes have enjoyed an easier run to the semi-final, not unlike England, compared to the other side of the draw and have already knocked out Wales.

Gareth Southgate has called for his players to be calm ahead of what could be an epic European Championship final in front of their home fans at Wembley.

The England manager has no injury concerns for the game, but said his players had to cope with the mental pressures of an entirely new experience.

"We don't have as good a football history as we'd like to believe sometimes," Southgate said at England's press conference on Tuesday.

"These players are making massive strides and breaking barriers all the time. We have broken barriers in this tournament and we have another opportunity to do that.

We have never been to a European Championship final so we can be the first, which is really exciting for everybody.

He added: "We know we are playing a really good opponent and it is going to be a really tight game and an exciting game for everybody.”

