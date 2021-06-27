Luke Shaw has opened up about his time under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United and hit out at the manager for refusing to move on from their differences.

Mourinho has always been a vocal critic of Shaw and repeatedly hit out publicly at the left-back when he was still in charge at Old Trafford.

Shaw has attracted further criticism from Mourinho in his commentary of Euro 2020 and the England defender has now fired back.

He said: “I am trying to move on but, obviously, he can’t. He continuously talks about me, which I find quite strange. Even some of the lads have said: ‘what’s his problem?’ and ‘why does he keep talking?’

“What he says now is nothing compared to how it used to be. I don’t think any of you realise the two or three years I had with him and how bad it was then, what it was like then.

I am being totally honest. I am so past it now. I have grown up a lot. The three years I had with him, I learnt a lot. I find it easy to ignore him now and even laugh about it. But it’s better just to ignore it.

“Look, like I said, his job is to comment on what he feels is right. His voice is obviously very big. He likes to talk a lot about me, as everyone has seen recently.

"But his voice is his own. He can say what he wants. I will focus on myself.”

Shaw never won Mourinho over, but has nailed down a starting place at United since the Portuguese was sacked and replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 25-year-old thinks Mourinho has favourites, but insisted he is eager to move on from the difficult spell in his career.

“It’s different with different players. He likes some, he doesn’t like others,” said Shaw. “I think I fell into the category where he didn’t like me.

I tried as hard as I could to get back on to his side but it never worked out, no matter what I did. There is no hiding that we didn’t get on.

“I think he was a brilliant manager but, you know, the past is the past. It is time to move on.”

England take on Germany on Tuesday at Wembley in an epic last-16 and Shaw is hopeful he can start in defence.

Shaw had to fight his way back into Gareth Southgate’s plans for England and thinks being injury free has been key to his progress.

"There have been a lot of ups and downs,” he said.

“Quite similar to my time at Manchester United. Obviously now things are looking much more on the up.

"I've stayed injury free and feel like that's helped a lot. Everything is looking like it's going in the right direction now and I want it to stay that way.

I’ve got to keep my head down, keep working hard and keep trying to impress the coaches as much as I can.

"I've really enjoyed the group games. I think it's been even more enjoyable the fact we've been able to play at Wembley, at home, with the crowd. It's great seeing fans back.

"We didn't have it much last season, so it's been really good to hear them singing and cheering. The games have been very tough, every game is a tough game.

“When you put on that shirt for your country, it's with immense pride and I'm very proud to be able to do it for your nation.”

