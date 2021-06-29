Kylian Mbappe has posted an emotional apology after missing the decisive penalty for France, who were knocked out of Euro 2020 on Monday.

Vladimir Petkovic’s men came back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 and force extra-time, before Mbappe saw his penalty saved by Yann Sommer after the first nine kicks were all scored.

It sees Switzerland reach a major quarter-finals for the first time since 1954 and leaves the world champions with plenty to ponder as they came up well short after being tagged as heavy favourites to lift the trophy.

It had been noted after the match that only Lucas Digne consoled the forward, prompting suggestions that there might be a rift in the camp, but France boss Didier Deschamps said post-match that “no one blamed” the PSG forward.

However, Mbappe himself has taken to social media to apologise to French fans for the miss.

“The sadness is immense after this elimination, we could not reach our goal,” began the 22-year-old in a post on Instagram.

I'm sorry for this penalty miss. I wanted to help the team but failed. Getting to sleep will be difficult, but unfortunately it is the ups and downs of this sport that I love so much.

“I know you fans have been disappointed, but I would still like to thank you for your support and for always believing in us.

“The most important thing will be to get up even stronger for the next challenges.

“Congratulations and good luck to Switzerland."

Didier Deschamps played down any idea of a rift in the France camp, saying no one blamed Mbappe for the miss.

“No one is angry with him (Mbappe), I talked to our players, we know the strength of this squad and team, we had many magnificent moments together,” said Deschamps.

“Today really hurts and lots of sadness, there were many good things we did in the this match but not everything. If we think about this match too much it won't help us.

“This Euros was really difficult, that is not an excuse. Now the last European Champion and world champion will have to go home. It hurts, but we have to accept it.”

