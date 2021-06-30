Joachim Low is not interested in retiring after leaving his post as Germany head coach.

Low’s decision not to renew his contract was confirmed before Euro 2020 began and it was speculated he could retire from coaching.

But in an interview with Kicker , Low has insisted he plans to take up another post after a break.

"I never talked about retirement. There are definitely new tasks that are interesting for me," he said.

After 15 years at the top, it will do me good to free myself from responsibility.

“An emotional break is important for me, I've been so long with Germany, you don't look around for something new straight away.

“I also have to accept the disappointment and the emptiness that comes [with leaving].

“You don't shake off a tournament like this in the first few days, it will take time.”

Germany were hoping to give Low one last hurrah, but ultimately the Germans struggled to find their feet at Euro 2020.

An inconsistent showing in the group stages set them up poorly for the clash with England at Wembley, with goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane enough to see off Germany.

Thomas Muller was guilty of wasting a huge chance to make it 1-1 in what is the first time in 55 years England have managed to beat Germany in tournament knockout football.

Hansi Flick will now take charge of Germany, while England can look forward to a quarter-final clash against Ukraine in Rome this weekend.

Gareth Southgate was full of praise for his team after the victory, but warned against complacency after a big result.

"The players were immense, right the way through the team," the England manager said.

The fans in the stadium were also incredible. I've been in here with a full house and not heard it near the levels heard today, but the energy was incredible in the stadium.

“To be able to send them home feeling as they do tonight... and you can't beat a bit of 'Sweet Caroline', that's a belter really!

"For those people, after such a difficult year at home, to have that enjoyment we've given them today was very special.

"It didn't need me to say it, but when we got in the dressing room we were talking about Saturday already.

“Today's been an immense performance but at a cost emotionally and physically. We need to make sure we recover well.

"It's a dangerous moment for us. We have a feeling round the country that we only have to turn up to win the thing now, but it's going to be an immense challenge from here on.

“The players' feet are on the ground, they should feel confident from the way they've played, but we came here with an intention and we've not achieved that yet.

"To see the second goal in was a really special moment. But we've not achieved what we want to achieve yet. We can look back on a day like today in the future, but I want to get my focus right and look ahead to Saturday."

