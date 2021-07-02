Luke Shaw says he wishes Bukayo Saka was his own son, he loves his new England team-mate that much.

Saka received his first call-up for an international tournament at Euro 2020 and has been a surprise hit for England.

The Arsenal star has forced his way into Gareth Southgate’s starting eleven and Shaw revealed the England squad were also huge fans of Saka.

“Honestly, I love him,” Shaw told England’s YouTube channel.

I would just love it if he was my child. I love him like that.

“I feel that you could ask anyone in the squad that and they would say the same thing, about what a good guy he is.

“I didn't know him before I came to the camp and I didn't know what he would be like but I've got on so well with him.

I would love him to be my brother. He's so cool, he's so funny. He makes everyone laugh - and he doesn't mean it. He's not a loud person but the way he is and the way he speaks is so funny.

“Someone like that in the camp is good to have and he gets everyone laughing. We all love him and appreciate the way he is.”

Saka is in line to start England’s quarter-final against Ukraine on Saturday and the 19-year-old will be eager to get back to his best after a more muted display against Germany.

England produced a solid team performance to see off Germany at Wembley and Shaw admitted he was shocked to see Saka so unfazed by the occasion.

“He's unbelievable - and he's still only 19. That's a scary thing,” he said.

“He takes everything in his stride and he's not fazed by anything. When he's come in, he's been brilliant so far.

“I keep telling him that hopefully he keeps it up and he keeps impressing everyone.”

