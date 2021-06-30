World champions France were among the favourites to win Euro 2020, but were unceremoniously dumped out of the tournament on Monday night by Switzerland on penalties , after throwing a way a two-goal lead in Bucharest.

Their exit sparked scenes in the stands, and from none other than the disgruntled mother of France star Adrien Rabiot, who launched a slew of verbal volleys at the Mbappe and Pogba families.

Kylian Mbappe, the footballing world’s golden boy, missed a litany of chances and the crucial penalty, giving the tournament it’s most dramatic moment to date.

French outlet L'Equipe report that Veronique Rabiot said: "It is embarrassing how he struck that, for a player of his level. He hit it too lightly. I hope you are going to scold him."

Meanwhile, it was Pogba who gave the ball away in the build-up to Switzerland’s late equaliser, which also seems to have ruffled the Rabiot family feathers.

Now, we’re all guilty of over-excitement from time to time, but It this nothing more than playground drama, or something more sinister behind the scenes?

Adrien Rabiot himself was known for his somewhat turbulent relationship with PSG before joining Juventus in 2019.

Giroud, Kimpembe et Rabiot (France) après l'élimination face à la Suisse Image credit: Getty Images

In order to get the inside track, we’ve spoken to our colleague from Eurosport France, Maxine Dupuis, to find out what’s really going on.

Did this really happen?

Yes, it's accurate. Rabiot's mother has always been a bit special, I must admit.

What was behind the argument?

It's like when you watch a football game with kids and you ear parents yelling at childrens. The same with pros. Pogba has lost the ball on the 3rd goal? She's not happy. Mbappé is too arrogant? She’s not happy, and makes that clear.

How is it being analysed in the French media?

As always, stories are written when things goes wrong. We give it more importance than we would in case of victory. Old same story.

Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe, Moussa Sissoko, Presnel Kimpembe and Raphael Varane of France look dejected after the second half of extra time in the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between France and Swtzerland at National Arena on June 28, 20 Image credit: Getty Images

Is it correct that Rabiot fired his mum as his agent in 2019? What kind of character is she seen as in France?

I think she's still with him. She knows how strong her boy is and she knows what she wants for him. It's always been the case, since he was a teenager and it was a hard and weird situation for him at PSG. She doesn't hesitate to say what she thinks. Her son looks more discreet, but he also know what he wants.

Does this expose any wider behind-the-scenes problems for France or is it just one episode?

One episode. Because in the failure of this team, there is not moral failure. The group was good, of course, there was some "teams" in it and we know that Mbappé wanted the power and Griezmann was too "erased". But it would be dishonest to say that this group had problems. Too many good players and a broken balance but not a team with toxic behaviour.

France will want to draw a line under any unrest following their tournament exit as in just 18 months time they will look to defend their world championship.

With Pogba, Rabiot and Mbappe all likely to be among the stars picked for Qatar 2022, perhaps their families can have a stand each to themselves to prevent any more drama.

Switzerland, who’ve navigated the tournament so far without any such drama, go on to face Spain for a place in the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

