Jack Grealish says he is ‘baffled’ by the decision to isolate Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell after Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour tested positive for Covid-19.

The English FA announced before the Czech Republic game on Tuesday that the duo would miss the next match for England after coming in close contact with Gilmour.

Mount and Chilwell spoke to Gilmour for 25 minutes in the tunnel after the Scotland game last Friday and were deemed at risk for picking up Covid-19 from their club team-mate.

Euro 2020 Parker: Saka has to keep place, Grealish will never be Gazza YESTERDAY AT 13:00

England fans and pundits were bemused by the announcement considering neither player had returned a positive test and the entirety of the Scotland squad were unaffected.

Scotland reported no close contact issues and played the final Euro 2020 group game against Croatia on Tuesday night with a full squad, barring Gilmour.

Reaction from England fans as Southgate's side beat Czech Republic

Grealish benefited from Mount’s absence, getting the nod to start against the Czech Republic, but the Aston Villa star was confused as to why England had to lose two players.

“It's crazy how we have no players in our squad with covid and have two players isolating and Scotland have one and none isolating,” Grealish said.

It baffles me.

Gareth Southgate was equally bemused by the decision to isolate Chilwell and Mount, with the duo unavailable until June 28.

It is likely Mount and Chilwell will miss England’s last 16 clash and Southgate questioned the logic behind sidelining the players.

“It’s a bizarre situation really,” the England manager told ITV.

They’ve spent 120 seconds too long in a fairly open space. It’s full of contradictions for me but we have to get on with it.

“Frankly I don’t understand it at all, there are teams travelling around by plane, coach, bus in enclosed spaces for hours.

“Our two boys have been pinged for something which is….I don’t get it.

“I have no issues with Steve (Clarke) or Scotland, I don’t want them to have any more issues than we have but it seems a bizarre situation.

“They are hugely disappointed to miss the game. We have just had to get on with it.”

'No one knows how he does it' - Dalic hails Modric after win over Scotland

England’s victory over the Czech Republic saw the Three Lions top Group D and Southgate awaits confirmation of their last 16 opponents.

England will face the runners-up of Group F, with Germany, Portugal and France all potentially finishing second.

Euro 2020 Hayward: Grealish makes statement as he looks to justify Gazza comparisons YESTERDAY AT 22:53