Jack Grealish has to start against Ukraine and England must sweep their quarter-final opponents aside to send a message to rest of the Euro 2020 teams.

That is according to the latest podcast episode of the collaboration between Eurosport and The Beautiful Game.

In this episode Justin Cole, Ola Fisayo and Dotun Abijoh previewed the quarter-finals and were confident England were on the cusp of a memorable performance.

Bukayo Saka of England during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium Image credit: Getty Images

With the Three Lions favourites to reach the semi-finals, Fisayo tried to predict Gareth Southgate’s team, living in hope Grealish would get the nod and convinced Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling were nailed on starters.

“We can never predict what his line-up is going to be,” he said.

But so far he’s got it almost exactly spot on, and his changes during the match have also been spot on – managing the match as well. With those three and Harry Kane we’ve got a lot of amazing, creative players.

“A lot of people we thought we should have seen, but they’re still available and with fresh legs. But I do think he’s going to go with people he’s trusted before and played before.

“I think Saka has taken his chance. He’s almost a guaranteed starter at least. Raheem is going to start, he has to start.

“There’s no way he’s dropping Raheem Sterling for anything. That leaves Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Mason Mount – we haven’t seen a lot of.

“There’s a lot potential within those three supporting Harry Kane. But I do think Saka is definitely nailed on to start and Sterling nailed on to start.

Raheem Sterling, Luke Shaw und Jack Grealish (v. l. n. r.) stehen mit England im EM-Viertelfinale Image credit: Getty Images

“The other position, final third spot, is actually up for grabs. But in a game like this against a pragmatic, counter-attacking Ukraine, I would like to see someone who is either efficient with moving the ball and making key passes or someone who is great at winning free-kicks.

“That only leads to one man, it’s the man we all love – Jack Grealish. He can do a good number in securing position high up the pitch.

“Even if he’s left to his devices. Kane dropped off to do what he wants to do and Jack’s gone up to win a ball and get a free-kick, that secures us position”

He added: “To have someone like Jack to win positions, win balls and free-kicks – even if we’re not going to be spectacular on set-pieces – I still think he’s going to be a key, key player.”

Southgate has mixed up his midfield in the four games so far at Euro 2020 and there is talk Jordan Henderson could be given a starting berth.

The Liverpool captain has been restricted by fitness injuries so far this tournament with Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips stepping up in his absence.

Ukraine will be eager to prove a point against England, but Abijoh insisted the Three Lions needed to make a statement in Rome.

“We’ve mentioned about the scores being 1-0, 0-0. I think if you want to stop that trend you put on all our attackers on in this game,” he explained.

“Because we all know that Ukraine are going to possess the biggest attacking threat in terms of quality.

"Jack Grealish you’re playing, Phil Foden you’re playing, but you’re playing deeper. Kalvin Phillips is next to you. Raheem Sterling, you’re on the pitch, Harry Kane.

Let’s put this team to the sword. Let’s show what we’re about. Let’s put out a statement where can potentially be champions.

“England need to try and win this game convincingly because if they do I think they’ll send a lot of warning signs to the rest of the tournament.”

