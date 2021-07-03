Mason Mount and Jadon Sancho start for England against Ukraine in the quarter-final of Euro 2020.

Sancho starts for the first time in the tournament, with Bukayo Saka dropping out of the squad completely.

Saka picked up an injury during training in recent days and Gareth Southgate decided against risking the exciting young talent against Ukraine.

Mount makes his first appearance since being forced into self-isolation before the Germany last-16 tie.

On the decision to select Sancho, Southgate said the attacker was suited perfectly to expose Ukraine’s weaknesses.

“It looks like Ukraine are going to have five at the back,” he said before the game

It's been a huge challenge for all our attacking players because we have got so much depth. We can't keep everyone happy but Jadon Sancho's profile for this game - we need one-versus-one specialists - he has got that ability.

"The Stadio Olimpico is a brilliant theatre. I think it's been good for us to come away from Wembley but we will find out over the next 90 minutes if that's going to be a deciding factor for us.

"We know the weather forecast is extremely hot. It's a lovely night for football.

"Ukraine have had a fantastic run and have already gone further than any of their teams in past in the European Championship.

“We have to be patient at the right times. We need to make short runs and use width to break them down."

England are favourites to join Denmark, Spain and Italy in the semi-finals and Southgate has selected a strong squad.

Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips keep their place in the side despite the risk of suspension, with Harry Kane leading the line again.

Jordan Henderson was hoping to get a start, but Southgate has decided to keep the midfield settled with England yet to concede a goal at Euro 2020.

Jack Grealish makes the bench again after an impressive showing in the second half against Germany.

The quarter-final earlier in the day saw Denmark beat the Czech Republic to reach the semi-finals . Denmark began the tournament in horrific fashion with the collapse of Christian Eriksen, but the Danes have excelled without their star man.

Denmark awaits the winner of England's clash with Ukraine.

