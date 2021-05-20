Kylian Mbappe says he cannot wait to play with Karim Benzema at the European Championship, after the Real Madrid striker was handed a surprise recall to the squad.

The forward was included on Tuesday after he and coach Didier Deschamps resolved their differences. His return ended a six-year absence from the French team, including missing out of their World Cup triumph in Russia in 2018.

'I never said Benzema could not be picked' Deschamps

Euro 2020 Benzema called up to France squad for Euro 2020 YESTERDAY AT 18:38

“I'm very happy, I've always said I wanted to play with great players," Mbappe said Wednesday’s French Cup final, where he set up the first goal and added another in Paris St Germain's 2-0 win over Monaco at the Stade de France.

"There are not a lot of top players in the world better than Benzema."

Benzema, who has scored 29 goals in all competitions for Real this season, has not played for 'Les Bleus' since 2015 after a blackmail scandal over which he faces a trial in October.

He also said in 2016 that Deschamps had "bowed to the pressure of a racist part of France" when leaving the forward out of the Euro squad that year.

But Mbappe said he was all for the return of Benzema.

“He played in Madrid for 10 years. The pressure, he knows, he has the experience, he has the talent above all,” Mbappe added.

“It's easy to adapt with the big players. So, I'm sure we will all adapt very quickly."

Euro 2020 Benzema set for shock France recall for Euro 2020 - reports YESTERDAY AT 10:58