Czech Republic upset the odds and booked their place in the quarter finals after beating the Netherlands 2-0 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

The Dutch came into the game as favourites and started quickest with a string of decent early opportunities. Memphis Depay was at the heart of everything being created by the Netherlands with his vision and bullish presence through the middle of the pitch.

But once the Czechs had settled they soon started causing the Dutch defence issues, Tomáš Souček almost got on the end of a Petr Ševčík cross with a diving header.

Matthijs de Ligt was then called into action to stop Antonín Barák who was one on one with Maarten Stekelenburg, his last minute intervention meant the Czech forward shot flew over the bar rather than into the back of the net.

TOPSHOT - Czech Republic's midfielder Tomas Holes (R) celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 football match between the Netherlands and the Czech Republic at Puskas Arena in Budapest on June 27, 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

In the second half there was early drama as De Ligt was sent off for a hand ball. The defender lost his footing and pushed the ball from underneath himself with his hand. After a pitch side check the Russian referee Sergei Karasev showed the red card.

Things then went from bad to worse for the Netherlands as they went a goal down from a Tomáš Holeš header. The big number nine was on hand to nod the ball into the back of the net after Tomáš Kalas headed the ball back across the box from a deep free kick.

Despite the Dutch trying to get an equaliser, they then went a second goal down after Holes latched onto to a loose ball, the forward then drove into the box and squared it to Patrik Schick, who had the simplest of tasks of tapping it in.

The Czech Republic will now take on a buoyant Danish side in Baku in the quarter finals.

TAKING POINT - LACK-LUSTER DUTCH PUNISHED

It felt like only a matter of time before the Czech Republic would capitalise on their extra player advantage, after de Ligt was sent off for his handball offence. It was up to Frank de Boer to find a way to take control of the game and manage his side through this difficult tie. The Dutch huffed and puffed, but they simply lacked the cutting edge in the final third. What looked like a very promising tournament for the Netherlands has ended in bitter disappointment again.

BUDAPEST - Matthijs de Ligt of Holland leaves the field after being shown a red card during the UEFA EURO 2020 match between the Netherlands and the Czech Republic at the Puskas Arena on June 27, 2021 in Budapest, Hungary. Image credit: Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH - TOMÁŠ HOLEŠ (CZECH REPUBLIC)

With a goal and an assist to his name, Holeš was integral to the Czech Republic advancing into the quarter-finals. His goal came at a vital point in the game, where Dutch were on the back foot and his involvement in the second goal was key. Reading the game perfectly he anticipated the loose ball to provide a tap in for Patrik Schick.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - JUNE 27: Tomas Holes of Czech Republic celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between Netherlands and Czech Republic at Puskas Arena on June 27, 2021 in Budapest, Hunga Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATING:

Netherlands: Stekelenburg 5, de Ligt 4, de Vrij 4, Wijnaldum 5 , Depay 6, van Aanholt 6, de Roon 5 , Blind 5, M7alen 6, de Jong 6, Dumfries 6

Czech Republic: Vaclik 7, Kaderabek 6, Celustka 6, Coufal 6, Kalas 7, Barak 7, Holes 9, Schick 7, Masopust , Sevcik 6, Soucek 7

KEY MOMENTS:

12’ - CHANCE! Dumfries tries to place the ball into the back of the net. It's a long ball forward and it's a foot race between Kalas and Dumfries. The Dutchman get past the defender and attempts to the slide the ball into the back of the net, but Kalas recovers well to slide the ball out for a corner

37’ - CHANCE! Barak blasts the ball at the goal and de Ligt just gets a touch on it to send it out for a corner. What a golden chance for the Czech.

51’ - SAVE! What a chance for Malen who was one on one with Vaclik, but the goal keeper does brilliantly to stop the forward going round him.

55’ - IT'S RED!!! de Ligt is off for handling the ball and stopping Schick getting through on goal

68’ - GOAL! 2-0 Czech Republic! Schick taps it in from close range. Holes does brilliantly as he latches on to a loose ball and drives into the box. He then squaeres it to Schick

KEY STATS:

For the first time since all Euro and World Cup games are analysed (1980), the Netherlands have failed to record a single shot on target in a tournament game

Patrik Schick has scored 15 goals in 30 appearances for the Czech Republic, while only Milan Baros (5) has scored more goals at major tournaments than Schick (4) among Czech players

Tomáš Holes is the first Czech player to both score and assist in a single EUROs game since both Jan Koller and Milan Baros also did so against the Netherlands at EURO 2004

