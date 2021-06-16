Coca-Cola's share price has dropped by 1.6 per cent after Cristiano Ronaldo moved two promotional bottles away from the cameras at Portugal's pre-match press conference on Monday.

Ahead of Portugal's 3-0 win over Hungary on Tuesday , the national team captain comically removed the two bottles on the table and switched them out for his water before saying "Agua! Drink water. Coca-Cola urgh".

As a result of the world star's actions, Coca-Cola's share price has dropped from $56.10 to $55.22 while the company's market value dropped from $242bn to $238bn.

Coca-Cola, who sponsor the Euros, responded to Ronaldo's gesture with a statement. The drinks company said "everyone is entitled to their drink preferences" with different "tastes and needs".

Portugal, who are top of Group F, face Germany in their second game of the tournament on Saturday evening.

