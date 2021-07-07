England are through to the final of the European Championship after coming through an intense semi-final with Denmark that went to extra-time at Wembley.

Denmark had the better of the first half and took the lead from a brilliant free kick by Mikel Damsgaard after half an hour. England then managed to hit straight back, as Denmark’s captain Simon Kjaer diverted a cross from Bukayo Saka into his own net from close range nine minutes later.

In a tense second half England came the closest, with Kasper Schmiechel producing a superb one-handed save from a Harry Maguire header. Neither side could break the stalemate and the game went into extra-time.

England pushed Denmark back in the first period, and Raheem Sterling won a controversial penalty from a lunging challenge by Joakim Maehle in the Danish area. The VAR team reviewed the decision and it stood; Schmeichel saved Harry Kane’s spot kick, only to see Kane convert the rebound.

England held off Denmark for the final 15 minutes of extra-time and will now advance to play Italy for the Henri Delauney Trophy on Sunday evening.

TALKING POINT

Was it a penalty? This semi-final was an epic contest in which England and Denmark both played their part. England eventually took the game over but it’s tough on the Danes that the teams were ultimately separated by a contentious decision. There was slight contact between Sterling and Maehle and a penalty appeared a harsh interpretation, though not one for which the VAR team thought worth asking referee Danny Makkelie to look at again.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Raheem Sterling (England)

He’s been England’s best player in the tournament, and he was the difference again tonight. Never peripheral, always wanting the ball and perpetually beating opponents, Sterling bamboozled an increasingly weary Denmark team with his dangerous, winding runs with the ball. He forced the crucial penalty and created numerous other chances; if England are to cut open a stubborn Italian defence in the final, they need Sterling to bring this kind of form to it.

PLAYER RATINGS

England (4-3-2-1): Pickford 6; Walker 6, Stones 6, Maguire 7, Shaw 7; Rice 6, Phillips 6, Mount 6; Saka 6, Kane 7, Sterling 8

SUBS: Grealish 7, Henderson 6, Foden 6, Trippier 6

Denmark (3-4-3): Schmeichel 8; Christensen 6, Kjaer 7, Vestergaard 7; Stryger Larsen 6, Hojbjerg 7, Delaney 6, Maehle 7; Braithwaite 7, Dolberg 6, Damsgaard 7

SUBS: Wass 6, Notgaard 6, Poulsen 7, Andersen 6, Jensen 6, Wind 6

KEY MOMENTS

30’ GOAL! England 0 Denmark 1 (Damsgaard 30) What a stunning free kick! Damsgaard lines it up, catches it perfectly to get the up and down dip over the wall, and it screams past Pickford to give Denmark the lead! That is an exceptional hit.

38’ GREAT SAVE! Kane gets into some room on the right of the area. He rolls it across the area and Sterling is free, six yards out. He shoots first time, but a brilliant reflex save from Schmeichel keeps it out!

39’ GOAL! England 1 (Kjaer o.g. 39) Denmark 1 England are level! Kane splits the Danish defence with a gorgeous pass to get Saka into the area on the right. Saka squares it into the six-yard box, where Kjaer slides in to try and divert it away from Sterling, but can only send it into the roof of the net!

55’ EXCELLENT SAVE! Mount takes the free kick, Maguire wins it this time and Schmeichel dives full length to turn the ball away with one hand just as it looked set to creep inside the post.

94’ CHANCE! Kane flashes a shot at goal from wide on the right of the area. Schmeichel makes a good one-handed save to keep it out, and the loose ball is scrambled clear.

102’ PENALTY! Sterling dances his way around Maehle in the bottom right corner. He's into the area... and Maehle nibbles at him and Sterling goes over! There doesn't look to be much contact, is it clear and obvious enough to be reversed? After a minute or so, no it isn't! Huge chance for England!

104’ GOAL! England 2 (Kane 104) Denmark 0 Kane goes low to the right, and Schmeichel lunges across to save it! The loose ball breaks to Kane though, and he drills it into the opposite corner to put England ahead!

FULL-TIME It's over! England have won it, just, and Wembley is going off. The players celebrate, and look exhausted as they do so. Denmark are equally out on their feet too, and crestfallen. What a tournament they've had.

KEY STAT

Harry Kane has now scored ten goals at major international tournaments, equalling the all-time record held by Gary Lineker.

