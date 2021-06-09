Luis Enrique has caused a real stir when naming his squad for the upcoming European Championships.

Not only did he leave out Sergio Ramos he didn't pick a single Real Madrid players. On top of that he didn't even use his full quota, leaving two spots in his squad.

However, Enrique also now has to contend with the issue of both captain Sergio Busquets and defender Diego Llorente testing positive for coronovirus in the lead up to the tournament, throwing their participation in doubt and the manager's plans into disarray.

Are Spain in crisis or a sneaky dark horse? To find out more we asked our colleague from Eurosport Spain, Agustin Galan.

How is the squad looking?

The squad announced by Luis Enrique Martínez is one of the most surprising in recent tournaments. There is a lot of uncertainty among the fans about the performance they can provide in this Euros . There are two absences that have shocked everyone in Spain: Sergio Ramos and Iago Aspas. Without the leadership from the first one and the differential quality from Aspas, it is logical to be slightly skeptical.

Sergio Ramos (L) and Luis Enrique (R) Image credit: Getty Images

On the other side, La Roja will have some new faces. Robert Sánchez (Brighton) is one of them, but he is supposed to be the third goalkeeper. Aymeric Laporte's international uncertainty has finally been decided as he chose Spain to strengthen their defensive line. Diego Llorente - health permitting - who has struggled with some injuries at Leeds, and Barcelona wonderkid Pedri will be interesting additions to the squad as well.

Manager

It is clear that Luis Enrique doesn’t mind to take risks and his call for this Euros is the best proof. Since he took charge of the Spanish national team, it has been impossible to detect a starting XI that we could define as permanent, including the goalkeeper position. He has made one of the most reckless bets and the public opinion will have no mercy if Spain gets eliminated soon, but he is determined to defend his philosophy no matter what.

Luis Enrique Image credit: Getty Images

Star Player

Believe it or not, Gerard Moreno is the best player right now. There are some veterans, such as Jordi Alba or Busquets, but the Villarreal striker is in his peak form and the hopes of the Spanish fans fall on him in this tournament. He was the second top goalscorer in LaLiga (23) and was a key figure with his goal in the recent Europa League final against Man United.

Villarreal's Spanish forward Gerard Moreno celebrates his goal during the 2021 UEFA Europa League football final between Spain's Villarreal and England's Manchester United at the Gdansk Stadium in the Polish city of Gdansk on May 26, 202 Image credit: Getty Images

Young Star

Pedri, without a doubt. He has been magnificent in his first year at Barcelona and hasn’t felt any kind of pressure in a club that has crushed the illusions of so many wonderkids. His skills and his football IQ are out of this planet, but we have to wait and see if Luis Enrique gives him a major role in the starting XI or prefers to keep him as a super-substitute (he finished the season notably tired).

Pedri Image credit: Getty Images

Surprise player

Dani Olmo is one of the best unknown players in the world. Although he has already played some matches with the national team, the fact that he is a Leipzig player keeps him as a hidden gem not only in Spain, but in Europe as well. His versatility is extremely useful for Luis Enrique and you can see him playing at a high level in any attacking position.

Dani Olmo, Spain-Kosovo Image credit: Getty Images

Expected tactics

Luis Enrique has been consistent with the 4-3-3 formation, reinventing some players if needed to fit them into his system. He played Marcos Llorente as a right-back recently in order to keep his three creative midfielders on the field. Spain will show and attack-minded style, willing to keep the possession but adding an extra pressure that makes this Spain slightly different from the 2018 one.

Prediction

Every possible scenario is open in this EURO with this experimental team. Poland, Slovakia and Sweden shouldn’t be a major problem for Spain, but this team hasn’t coped well in the final stages recently. The players will have to prove their value this summer, so let’s say that Spain could be in the top four (and then we will be able to dream again with a new major trophy).

